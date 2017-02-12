Celebrate 150 Years of Canada in 2017

Feb 12, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Feb 12, 2017 |

Canada became a nation on July 1, 1867, when the the British North America Act united the British colonies of Upper Canada, Lower Canada, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia into “one dominion under the name of Canada.” This date is a National holiday now known as Canada Day.

2017 is 150 years, since confederation and there will be many events and activities, during the year, all over the country.

Here is a page for discovering the history of Canada as well as the many activities occurring.

During 2017 admission to all National Parks and National Historic sites, will be free…Get your Parks Canada pass!

With the free park entrance, in 2017; there will increased numbers of people visiting National Parks and adjacent areas in Canada. Don’t be disappointed, book your Parks Canada campsites in advance. Use the same link to book back country campsites, in the parks.

Visitors should also book their hotels, hostels, car rentals, flights and adventure activities. Ya’Gotta Travel Services can help you!





