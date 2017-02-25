Visit the Canada150 Murals

Feb 25, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Feb 25, 2017 |

With 2017, being the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation; a group of Alberta artists have created an amazing and lasting tribute to the the year.

The Mural Mosaic team launched a bold undertaking. Over a two year span, the trio plan to create a mural including all provinces and territories, over 80,000 paintings and 150 individual murals that when united will form one gigantic mural mosaic. The mural, if ever connected would be over 365 meters wide (4 football fields) x 2.5 meters high (8 feet).

The mural will represent a cultural mosaic, a time capsule, a visual portrayal of history, an art masterpiece from the soul of the nation. An art piece that fifty years from now, may inspire another generation, who will in turn be able to celebrate through the mural, and maybe take it upon themselves to add to this memory.

You can follow the progress of the 150 murals and if you're traveling in Canada, visit them in their respective locations across the country





