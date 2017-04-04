Tartan Day 2017 – Victoria, BC

Apr 4, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Apr 4, 2017 |

1 Centennial Square

Victoria, BC

The Victoria Highland Games Association is pleased to host Victoria’s 7th annual TARTAN DAY celebrations on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in recognition of ‘National Tartan Day’.

From noon until 4 pm, Centennial Square will be decked out in full Tartan to celebrate the city’s very strong Scottish heritage and culture.

