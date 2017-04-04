Tartan Day 2017 – Victoria, BC

The Victoria Highland Games Association is pleased to host Victoria’s 7th annual TARTAN DAY celebrations on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in recognition of ‘National Tartan Day’.
From noon until 4 pm, Centennial Square will be decked out in full Tartan to celebrate the city’s very strong Scottish heritage and culture.
