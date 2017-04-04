Ya’Gotta March 2017 Top 20 Adventure Destinations

Apr 4, 2017 |
“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”

The following are the top 20 adventure travel destinations in western Canada, Ya’Gotta visit!

  1. West Kootenays – Mountains, Ghost Towns, Hot Springs
  2. North Saskatchewan River – Route of The Fur Trade
  3. David Thompson Pass & Rocky Mountain House
  4. Banff to Jasper & The Ice Fields Parkway
  5. French History of the Edmonton Area
  6. Queen Elizabeth II Highway – Calgary To Edmonton
  7. Dinosaurs of Grande Prairie’s “River of Death”
  8. Follow The Hanson Lake Road
  9. Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Sand Dunes
  10. Southern Alberta’s Cowboy Country
  11. Alaska Cruises – The Westcoast Ocean Route To The Yukon
  12. British Columbia’s 3 Trans-Canada Highway National Parks
  13. Edmonton – Gateway To The North!
  14. The Crowsnest – A Southern B.C./Alberta Mountain Pass
  15. Medicine Hat Gateway to The Cypress Hills
  16. Kootenay National Park – An Original Not To Be Missed!
  17. Cypress Hills Inter-Provincial Park – An Ice Age Island
  18. Weird and Wonderful Spruce Woods Provincial Park
  19. Vancouver – Gateway To BC Adventure Travel
  20. Churchill – Polar Bears and Beluga Whales in a Prairie Province!

