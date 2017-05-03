WestJet Purchasing Up to 20 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

May 3, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob May 3, 2017 |

WestJet is gearing up for rapid international expansion as they announced today that they have signed a definitive purchase agreement with The Boeing Company for up to 20 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. This new aircraft, with a range of more than 14,000 kilometres, opens up new destinations to WestJet and its customers, including Asia and South America, as well as allowing it to expand its European service.

More info on TravelPulse Canada article





Posted in: Airlines, Canada, Travel | Tags: airlines, News, westjet