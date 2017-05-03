WestJet To Launch Ultra Low Cost Carrier in Late 2017

May 3, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob May 3, 2017 |

WestJet has announced that they plan to launch a separate, ultra -low-cost carrier (ULCC) in Canada later in 2017, subject to agreement with its pilots and any required regulatory approvals.

The new airline, a name for which has not been announced, is likely a response to emerging low-cost-carriers in Canada, including NewLeaf, Canada Jetlines and FlyToo, who last year, received exemptions from the Canadian government from existing foreign ownership limits.

“We have built WestJet from its low-cost, regional roots into a renowned, international airline with service to 21 countries and today it’s all about disrupting at the price-sensitive end of the market,” said Clive Beddoe, co-founder of WestJet and Chair of the Board of the Directors. “Launching a ULCC will broaden WestJet’s growth opportunities and open new market segments by offering more choice to those Canadians looking for lower fares.”

