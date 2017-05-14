‘Reconciliation in its best form’: B.C. rancher gives land back to his First Nation neighbours

May 14, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob May 14, 2017 |

“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”





Book Adventures, Hostels, Hotels, Cars, Flights, Packages, Tours and Buy Outdoors Gear at our Ya’Gotta Travel Page

When an 86-year-old retired rancher donated half his land to a B.C. First Nation this week, it was not so much a gift as an act of reconciliation, says Esk’etemc Chief Charlene Belleau.

“When he talked with me, I thought, you know, this is reconciliation in its best form,” Belleau told As It Happens host Carol Off. “He’s not just talking about reconciliation; he’s actually doing something about it.”

Kenneth Linde bought 260 hectares of land on the east side of the Fraser River near Alkali Lake, B.C., in 1961 and worked on it for decades.

His family owns the nearby sawmill that employed many members of the Indigenous community, Belleau said, and he has long been a friend and trusted neighbour to the Indigenous community.

‘He said, “When I bought the land … I paid for it. Every year since I bought the land, I’ve paid my taxes so I could continue to use it. But I’ve always, always known it’s your land. I would like to give it back to you.’

– Chief Charlene Belleau

Still, the Esk’etemc have always believed the land and the water belong to them.

“We’ve been strong advocates for title and rights for years. We’ve always believed that the land was ours,” Belleau said. “Even with Kenneth Linde and other parties around us, we’ve always known that they bought the land and they’re using it, but this land is all of ours.”

When Linde was no longer able to keep up the land, he moved to a seniors’ home in nearby Williams Lake and decided to give 130 hectares back to the Esk’etemc First Nation. He surprised Belleau and the band council with the news last week.

Read the complete article, CBC Radio’s As It Happens

—————

Find western Canadian Aboriginal activities, events, and destination; as well as great British Columbia adventure travel destinations, on the Ya’Gotta website.





Posted in: Aboriginal, British Columbia, Canada, Conservation | Tags: abrorinal, british columbia, land, rancher