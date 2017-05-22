Ride the Friendly Battle River Railway

May 22, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob May 22, 2017 |

“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”





Book Adventures, Hostels, Hotels, Cars, Flights, Packages, Tours and Buy Outdoors Gear at our Ya’Gotta Travel Page

With headquarters in Forestburg, Alberta, the Battle River Railway is a fully functioning short rail line with a super fun twist. Exchanging the usual boxcars for a beautiful vintage passenger car, The Friends of the Battle River Railway are delighted to offer a number of theme based, day excursions throughout the year. Each unique theme is carefully tailored to provide fun filled and a memorable experience for those with a hankering to ride the rails.

Thanks to the Edmonton Journal for making this fantastic interactive tour of our rural short line.

Click here for more information about the the Battle River Railway and purchase tickets for excursions.





Posted in: Alberta, Attractions, Canada, Travel | Tags: central alberta, excursions, forestburg, railway, tickets, vintage passenger car