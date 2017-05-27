4 day trips near Calgary

There’s a reason why so many outdoor fanatics call Calgary home. Lying within easy striking distance of the Rockies, it’s the perfect base camp for outdoor adventure. In less than an hour’s drive, you can be ticking off a stellar hike, sending a new route or wetting a paddle.
