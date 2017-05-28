National Aboriginal Day 2017

May 28, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob May 28, 2017 |

June 21st isn’t just the beginning of summer. Something happens that day, that’s a big part of our Canadian heritage…National Aboriginal Day!

This is a day for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. The Canadian Constitution recognizes these three groups as Aboriginal peoples, also known as Indigenous Peoples.

Although these groups share many similarities, they each have their own distinct heritage, language, cultural practices and spiritual beliefs.

In cooperation with Indigenous organizations, the Government of Canada chose June 21, the summer solstice, for National Aboriginal Day. For generations, many Indigenous Peoples and communities have celebrated their culture and heritage on or near this day due to the significance of the summer solstice as the longest day of the year.

Find out more about National Aboriginal Day and events in many parts of Canada.





