Edmonton joins Machu Picchu and Fiji as must-see locations

Edmonton has been included in a list of the best places to visit in the world in June. It’s the only Canadian destination on the list.

A Condé Nast Traveler article has Alberta’s capital as one of seven great locations to travel to this month.

The article highlights the northern lights, the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve and the fact the city made a licensing change in 2013 that allows craft breweries and gastropubs to proliferate as reasons for Edmonton cracking the list.

