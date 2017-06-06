Ya’Gotta May 2017 Top 20 Adventure Destinations

Jun 6, 2017 |
Ya'Gotta Bob
During May 2017, the following were the top 20 adventure travel destinations in western Canada, Ya’Gotta visit!
- Weird and Wonderful Spruce Woods Provincial Park
- Banff to Jasper & The Ice Fields Parkway
- West Kootenays – Mountains, Ghost Towns, Hot Springs
- David Thompson Pass & Rocky Mountain House
- Queen Elizabeth II Highway – Calgary To Edmonton
- Southern Alberta’s Cowboy Country
- Dawson City – Centre of The Klondike Gold Rush
- Dinosaurs of Grande Prairie’s “River of Death”
- Jasper – The Best of The Canadian Rockies National Parks!
- Lesser Slave Lake – Centre of Alberta’s North
- Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Sand Dunes
- Drumheller – Centre of The Alberta Badlands
- French History of the Edmonton Area
- Follow The Hanson Lake Road
- Camrose Alberta’s Rose City
- Yellowknife – Diamond Capital of North America
- North Saskatchewan River – Route of The Fur Trade
- Hinton and Area – Gateway to the Canadian Rockies
- Barkerville – Centre of British Columbia’s Cariboo Gold Rush
- Regina, Saskatchewan – Home of The Mounties
Compare these results, for May 2017, with March 2017.
