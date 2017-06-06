Ya’Gotta May 2017 Top 20 Adventure Destinations

Jun 6, 2017 |
During May 2017, the following were the top 20 adventure travel destinations in western Canada, Ya’Gotta visit!

  1. Weird and Wonderful Spruce Woods Provincial Park
  2. Banff to Jasper & The Ice Fields Parkway
  3. West Kootenays – Mountains, Ghost Towns, Hot Springs
  4. David Thompson Pass & Rocky Mountain House
  5. Queen Elizabeth II Highway – Calgary To Edmonton
  6. Southern Alberta’s Cowboy Country
  7. Dawson City – Centre of The Klondike Gold Rush
  8. Dinosaurs of Grande Prairie’s “River of Death”
  9. Jasper – The Best of The Canadian Rockies National Parks!
  10. Lesser Slave Lake – Centre of Alberta’s North
  11. Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Sand Dunes
  12. Drumheller – Centre of The Alberta Badlands
  13. French History of the Edmonton Area
  14. Follow The Hanson Lake Road
  15. Camrose Alberta’s Rose City
  16. Yellowknife – Diamond Capital of North America
  17. North Saskatchewan River – Route of The Fur Trade
  18. Hinton and Area – Gateway to the Canadian Rockies
  19. Barkerville – Centre of British Columbia’s Cariboo Gold Rush
  20. Regina, Saskatchewan – Home of The Mounties

Compare these results, for May 2017, with March 2017.

