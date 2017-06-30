Canada 150 – Signature Projects

Jun 30, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Jun 30, 2017 |

“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”





Book Adventures, Hostels, Hotels, Cars, Flights, Packages, Tours and Buy Outdoors Gear at our Ya’Gotta Travel Page

Find Local And Regional Business, For Travelers Ya’Gotta Like

Looking for something to do related to celebrate 150 years of Canada? First off Saturday July 1, will be Canada Day and you can find lots of things to do, in the local media.

Here’s a list of Cross-Canada Signature projects that are large-scale, participation-oriented activities, of national scope and with high impact. These projects will bring Canadians together to celebrate, participate in events and share experiences.





Posted in: Activities, Alberta, Arts, Attractions, British Columbia, Canada, Destination, History, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Ya'Gotta Travel Blog, Yukon | Tags: Canada 150, canada day, family events