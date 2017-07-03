Vegreville Pysanka Festival

Jul 3, 2017 |
Ya'Gotta Bob
July 7, 8, 9, 2017
Vegreville Exhibition Grounds
4737-45 Avenue
Vegreville Alberta Canada
***Free main gate admission!***
Come experience Ukrainian Culture!
- delicious authentic Ukrainian food: some of the best hearty comfort food
- treat your eyes and ears to 5 amazing grandstand shows
- smell the aroma of fresh baked outdoor oven bread… and the taste of this bread is like no other!
- go back in time to see how rope-making and blacksmithing was done by pioneers
- tap your foot to some upbeat Ukrainian music as you listen to some upbeat Ukrainian music
- dance the night away at our evening Zabavas–the best Ukrainian parties always have a Kolomeyka!
- the beautiful colourful display of folk arts cannot be missed… do you have time to learn how to make a Pysanka?
- visit the Yarmarok marketplace to take home a Ukrainian blouse, Pysanky and many more items
