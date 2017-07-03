Jul 3, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Jul 3, 2017 |

July 7, 8, 9, 2017

Vegreville Exhibition Grounds

4737-45 Avenue

Vegreville Alberta Canada

***Free main gate admission!***

Come experience Ukrainian Culture!

delicious authentic Ukrainian food: some of the best hearty comfort food

treat your eyes and ears to 5 amazing grandstand shows

smell the aroma of fresh baked outdoor oven bread… and the taste of this bread is like no other!

go back in time to see how rope-making and blacksmithing was done by pioneers

tap your foot to some upbeat Ukrainian music as you listen to some upbeat Ukrainian music

dance the night away at our evening Zabavas–the best Ukrainian parties always have a Kolomeyka!

the beautiful colourful display of folk arts cannot be missed… do you have time to learn how to make a Pysanka?

visit the Yarmarok marketplace to take home a Ukrainian blouse, Pysanky and many more items

More information about Vegreville Pysanka Festival

Find out more about the Vegreville area and other communities in our Ya'Gotta destination feature, East Central Alberta – Historical And Multi-Cultural





