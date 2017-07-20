Our Thoughts at Ya’Gotta Go Out To Fire Ravaged BC

Jul 20, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Jul 20, 2017 |

“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”





Book Adventures, Hostels, Hotels, Cars, Flights, Packages, Tours and Buy Outdoors Gear at our Ya’Gotta Travel Page

Find Regional Business and Tourist Attractions Ya’Gotta Like

(Source: Global News)

B.C. remains under a state of emergency as 140 wildfires continue to burn across the province. Fifteen of those fires are threatening communities.

About 45,000 British Columbians are still under evacuation order or alert as one of the worst wildfire seasons in B.C.’s history continues. Premier John Horgan has now extended the state of emergency by two weeks.

Click here for more information, links and images.







Posted in: British Columbia, Canada, Conservation, Destination | Tags: climate change, wild fires