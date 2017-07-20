Our Thoughts at Ya’Gotta Go Out To Fire Ravaged BC

Jul 20, 2017 |
Map of fires in British Columbia
(Source: Global News)

 

B.C. remains under a state of emergency as 140 wildfires continue to burn across the province. Fifteen of those fires are threatening communities.

About 45,000 British Columbians are still under evacuation order or alert as one of the worst wildfire seasons in B.C.’s history continues. Premier John Horgan has now extended the state of emergency by two weeks.

Click here for more information, links and images.

Posted in: British Columbia, Canada, Conservation, Destination

