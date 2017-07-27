The Canadian Death Race – Grande Cache, Alberta

Jul 27, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Jul 27, 2017 |

“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”





Book Adventures, Hostels, Hotels, Cars, Flights, Packages, Tours and Buy Outdoors Gear at our Ya’Gotta Travel Page

Find Regional Business and Tourist Attractions Ya’Gotta Like

The Canadian Death Race takes place every August Long Weekend in Grande Cache, Alberta, Canada. This year, Adult Race Day is Aug 5, 2017.

Since the start of the millennium, elite racers have come to the Canadian Rockies to cheat Death in one of the world’s toughest adventure races. The 125 km course begins and ends on a 4200-foot plateau, passes over three mountain summits, and not only includes over 17,000 feet of elevation change but a major river crossing at the spectacular Hell’s Gate canyon (at the confluence of the Smoky and Sulphur Rivers). This Ultramarathon distance can be tackled Solo or in Relay teams of up to five (for the 5 legs). The first two legs can also be run as one of the world’s toughest marathons. Each year, extreme athletes, push themselves to the limits of their endurance against the breathtaking background of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Well-trained and totally committed, they battle heat, cold, altitude, and themselves. Finishing is the prize and the bragging rights are priceless.

For more information about the Canadian Death Race, go to their website.





Posted in: Activities, Alberta, Attractions, Canada, Destination, Grande Cache, Mountains, Rivers, trails | Tags: extreme sports, iron man, race