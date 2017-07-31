What Canadians can expect during the solar eclipse on August 21

Jul 31, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Jul 31, 2017 |

Editor’s note: Links to Ya’Gotta destination pages, have been added to this article.

By Monique Scotti National Online Journalist, Politics Global News

It’s the kind of event that comes around only once every few decades in North America.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the sun, moon and Earth will line up in just the right way to create a full solar eclipse that will transect the continental United States.

If you’re lucky enough the be in the eclipse’s direct path — spanning Oregon to South Carolina — you’ll get the full show as the sun is completely blocked out, day becomes night, and even the animals and plants around you react.

But what if you’re a bit further north? Let’s say, in Toronto, Vancouver or even St. John’s? Canadians who don’t want to travel will still be treated to a partial celestial spectacle.

Where to watch

The luckiest Canucks are those in Vancouver, who will see nearly 90 per cent of the sun go dark around 10 a.m. PST. As the eclipse moves farther east, the sun should be obscured by about 80 per cent in Regina, 70 to 75 per cent in Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto, 60 to 70 per cent in Ottawa or Montreal, and finally 60 per cent or less in Quebec City, Halifax and St. John’s.

Posted in: Alberta, articles, British Columbia, Canada, Destination, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Vancouver | Tags: astronomy, science, solar eclipse