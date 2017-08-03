Alberta Railway Museums, Restored Locomotives and Rail Cars

Aug 3, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Aug 3, 2017 |

Western Canada has long history, with railways that moved settlers and goods west and shipped grain, livestock and mined products to eastern Canada and the United States.

Ya’Gotta has added Alberta railway museums and information about restored locomotives and rail cars to our site. Railway enthusiasts can find this information on our Tourist Attractions Ya’Gotta Like page, as well as our QEII Highway Calgary to Edmonton travel destination article.

Check these pages out for great historical railway tourist attractions, as well as many other things Ya’Gotta see and do, in western Canada.





Posted in: Activities, Alberta, articles, Attractions, Canada, Destination, Museums, Railway, tours, Travel