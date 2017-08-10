Updated Western Canadian Destination Articles

Aug 10, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Aug 10, 2017 |

We’ve updated two our our popular feature articles, of destinations Ya’Gotta visit in western Canada. They are both in the province of Alberta and are:

Drumheller – Centre Of The Alberta Badlands: Where there have been major dinosaur discoveries, that you can see in the amazing Royal Tyrrell Museum. There also deserted coal mines and a supposedly haunted hotel and saloon.

Southern Alberta’s Cowboy Country: Where you’re in the centre of Alberta’s ranching industry. You can the Bar U Ranch, National Historic Site and see the famous Big Rock. The rock is part of a mountain, near Jasper, that was carried that far south by the ice age glaciers.





