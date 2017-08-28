ATB Tour of Alberta 2017

Aug 28, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Aug 28, 2017 |

Cycle Raisers Going Down MacDougall Hill (Edmonton)

Image from Tour of Alberta Website

The ATB Tour of Alberta is Canada’s first and highest ranked professional road cycling stage race. With an international audience of over 40+ million viewers, the world will be watching once again as the event enters its fifth year this fall.

Held September 1 –4, 2017, the ATB Tour of Alberta will see approximately 100+ of the world’s best cyclists race across a diverse and beautiful landscape of Alberta’s urban and rural roads throughout the four-day stage race.



More than just a sporting event, the ATB Tour of Alberta is a spectacular travelling festival. Free to the public, it is one of Canada’s largest annual festivals.

The festivals occur in every start and finish community and provide educational, community outreach, and healthy living programs in a festive environment with entertainment, family fun and kids’ activities.

More information a the 2017 ATB Tour of Alberta website and Facebook page.





