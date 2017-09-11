Kenow Fire Evacuation – Waterton Lakes National Park

Sep 11, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Sep 11, 2017 |

As anticipated, the Kenow Fire is demonstrating intense fire behaviour and continuing to advance southeast along the Akamina Valley. There is a high probability the wildfire will reach the B.C. and Alberta border and enter Waterton Lakes National Park near Cameron Lake.

Canada National Parks Act an Evacuation Order has been issued by ordered due to a temporary danger to persons caused by the ongoing wildfire in the park. Members of the RCMP and Parks Canada staff will be expediting this action. Persons deemed essential to the firefighting operation are exempt from this order.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the all areas in Waterton Lakes National Park, including the Waterton Park townsite and all front-country and back-country trails, facilities and areas except for Highways 5 and 6 and the Chief Mountain border crossing.

More information on the Waterton evacutation.





