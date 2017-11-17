Driving Alaska’s Glenn Highway in 1948

Nov 17, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Nov 17, 2017 |











The photos were shot in late September 1948 by a couple that we only know as “Sarge” and Lorrie. They lived in central Missouri, drove to Alaska early in 1948, and spent the summer exploring the territory. These photos were shot on Kodachrome slides film during their drive home – 160 slides covering their trip from Anchorage to Edmonton, are in the ExploreNorth collection.



The first photo shows their well-equipped car, a 1941 Pontiac that they called “Gussie”, on the Alaska Highway. One of our readers suggested that Gussie may have previously been a police car, as Pontiacs often were in that era, as she’s equipped with two side spot lights, one for each of the officers in the car as was common in that era.

As was necessary in those days, Sarge and Lorrie camped or stayed in one of the few lodges that were available. The brochure, “Alaska and the Alaska Highway”, published by the American Automobile Association in the Spring of 1950, will give some idea of the conditions they were faced with.

I’ve posted a total of 79 photos from this collection. Captions on the slides are very basic, and I’ve added information based on my knowledge 00 comments awaiting moderationof the roads. If you notice any errors (or omissions) in the information, please contact me. Several readers contacted me within a few days of the photos being posted – such help in keeping ExploreNorth accurate is greatly appreciated.

Read the complete article and view the photos from ExploreNorth

Re-printed with permission of ExploreNorth. Read their Copyright & Contact Information

