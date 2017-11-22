Come for Winter in Western Canada!

Nov 22, 2017 | Ya'Gotta Bob Nov 22, 2017 |







With a mild La Nina winter, in progress, western Canada has received snow and its first notices that the season and the activities have changed. Even though the first official day of winter, is not until December 21st…it’s here, on the shortest day of the year!



With many of the indoor activities and attractions, being available (museums, etc.), there is lots to do and see in Western Canada, in Winter! Visitors that don’t want to brave the cold, can take in an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg. These cities are also major airports for western Canada.

Remember: As with all year, winter temperatures, in Canada are measured in degrees Celsius!

Of course the big winter activity, in western Canada, in downhill skiing and snowboarding. There are local slopes, almost everywhere in Canada, but adventure seeking skiers head to the mountains!

The major mountain locations are in Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Mt. Revelstoke National Parks. With 2017 being the 150th anniversary of Canada’s confederation, National Park entrance is free until the end of December. Other well known locations for downhill are in Kananaskis, west Kootenays and even Whistler/Blackcomb near Vancouver. In Vancouver, with their early spring, visitors can ski in the morning and go to the beach in the afternoon.

Cross country skiing is also very popular throughout Canada, with a phenomenal amount of clubs, trail systems and back country huts and lodges. For those who like to compete, or be an observer; there are lots of competitions in Canada.

Curling is also a very popular activity in western Canada, with many locations for curlers and curling championships.

For those that like outdoor adventure activities, there is ice climbing, frozen canyon walking and for the very experienced, glacier hiking, both done mainly in the mountains. For the former you need training, experience and the proper equipment and the latter two require guides. Check our Ya’Gotta Adventure Travel Store, for hotels, flights, tours, outdoors gear, all weather clothing, car rentals and adventures.

The other event that happens in late winter, is dog sled racing. These happen from the central parts of western Canada and up into the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

Fishing fans can’t be left out of winter. There are many location for ice fishing through a hole in the ice. Often the participants are protected by the elements, by a sled shack or tent.

For those who don’t like outdoors activities, there are many outdoors festivals. Here are a sampling of the winter festivals. If you you plan a winter trip to a western Canada destination, check with the provincial, territorial and local tourist office, to find out how to find activities and events Ya’Gotta like.

