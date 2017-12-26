Frosty’s Fat Bike Race Jasper, Alberta

January 11 – 13, 2018
Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
Jasper, Alberta
Frosty’s Fat Bike Race Series is geared toward fat bikes racing on snow. Started in 2014, North American Lift Served Down Hill Race and we’re going international in 2017. race will take place .
Come help us kick off the second annual Jasper, Canadian Rockies Fat Bike Race and Summit events.
More information at Jasper Travel website and the Facebook Event
More information about Jasper at out Ya’Gotta destination article.
Posted in: Activities, Alberta, Canada, Cycle Races, Cycling, Destination, Hot Springs, Jasper, Mountains, Pubs, regional attractions, shopping, souvenirs, trails, Travel, Winter, Ya'Gotta Travel Blog | Tags: Frosty's Fat Bike Race Series
Comments are closed.