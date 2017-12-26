Frosty’s Fat Bike Race Jasper, Alberta

Dec 26, 2017 |




“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”


Urban Adventure Tours

Flights, Adventures, Cars, Hotels,Trips, Gear and All You Need!
At our Ya’Gotta Adventure Travel Store
Find Local And Regional Business, For Travelers Ya’Gotta Like

Frosty's Fat Bike Race Series Jasper Alberta

January 11 – 13, 2018
Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
Jasper, Alberta

Frosty’s Fat Bike Race Series is geared toward fat bikes racing on snow.  Started in 2014,  North American Lift Served Down Hill Race and we’re going international in 2017. race will take place .

Come help us kick off the  second annual Jasper,  Canadian Rockies Fat Bike Race and Summit events.

More information at Jasper Travel website and the Facebook Event

More information about Jasper at out Ya’Gotta destination article.

Support Ya’Gotta

Privacy Disclaimer/Legals


Posted in: Activities, Alberta, Canada, Cycle Races, Cycling, Destination, Hot Springs, Jasper, Mountains, Pubs, regional attractions, shopping, souvenirs, trails, Travel, Winter, Ya'Gotta Travel Blog | Tags:

Comments are closed.

Follow Ya’Gotta