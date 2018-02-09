Western Canada’s Biggest Winter Festival!

Feb 9, 2018 | Ya'Gotta Bob Feb 9, 2018 |









Festival du Voyageur

Whittier Park

836 Rue Saint Joseph

North Saint-Boniface, Winnipeg

February 16 to 25, 2018

Image Source: Festival du Voyageur

Festival du Voyageur in the St. Boniface district of Winnipeg, is the biggest winter festival in western Canada. Drawing on the French Canadian and Metis heritage and culture of St. Boniface, the festival is a family freiendly festival.

This year, Festival du Voyageur has raised the age at which children get free admission. Previously five years and under, now children 12 and under will get into Voyageur Park free.

“On this 49th year of Festival du Voyageur, we are focusing on bringing generations together to celebrate joie de vivre and create lifelong memories,” says Darrel Nadeau, executive director of Festival du Voyageur. “We want to encourage parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and others with children in their lives to attend the festival as a family.”

In anticipation of having more families in attendance, Festival du Voyageur has doubled its children’s programming.

Outdoor activities:

Snowshoeing

Sleigh rides

Outdoor playground with towers, tunnels and climbing hills

Indoor activities:

Children’s entertainment

Family-friendly dance parties with DJ K Chedda

Circus Workshops with Mr. Circus

Crafting in partnership with ArtCity

Find our more about Winnipeg and other travel destination in the western Canadian province of Manitoba, on yagotta.ca





