Red Bull Crashed Ice returns to Edmonton in 2018

The final showdown of the Ice Cross Downhill World Championship will make its highly anticipated return to Edmonton this March 9 and 10, 2018.
Mark your calendars! Red Bull Crashed Ice is back, and this year, the series finale is returning to Edmonton. The event site and track will feature a brand new design, more challenging features and a new start location along with two separate days of activity; the Juniors and Freestyle World Championship, followed by the Ice Cross Downhill World Championship season finale.
Canada’s star female competitor, Jacqueline Legere, will be looking to defend her first place title for a third time this season. Meanwhile, local Canadian hero in the men’s category, Scott Croxall, also returns hungrier than ever this season after being knocked from his throne by Cameron Naasz (USA) in past seasons. Scott took home first place at Edmonton’s 2015 event, so victory on Western Canadian soil may be imminent this season.
