Vancouver Island North – Get Lost in Culture

Vancouver Island North boasts rich and colourful culture & history. Its various museums and cultural and interpretive centres chronicle a saga of human habitation dating back at thousands of years. Alert Bay’s priceless U’mista Cultural Centre is internationally renowned for its collection of potlatch artifacts. The community museums in Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Port Alice, Sointula, Quatsino and Alert Bay all do their vital part in keeping the history and traditions of the region alive with displays, rotating exhibits and extensive archives.

Vancouver Island North exerts a magnetic pull on easygoing adventurers seeking authentic tours and experiences in a spectacularly panoramic natural setting. The variety of things to do here is remarkably diverse, especially when exploring the outdoors by land, sea and, when floatplanes and flightseeing trips are factored in, air as well.

Click here to read more fromVancouver Island North about arts and culture, first nations and heritage.

Read more about western Canada’s Vancouver Island as an adventure travel destination on yagotta.ca





