Recycling Glass, Plastic, Metal & More

Mar 23, 2018 | Ya'Gotta Bob









Every day, we use all sorts of things made of different materials, like plastic, that can harm the earth if they are not properly disposed of. Many things like metal and even glass do not naturally degrade or break down over time. Instead they can sit in a landfill or forest for many years, causing serious harm to the environment. A good way to help make sure you are living in a cleaner, greener world is to recycle the things you can, so they can be re-used again and remain out of the water, ground, and even out of the local dump. By properly recycling different items, like appliances, soda cans, water bottles, and old computers, you can help make sure that the air and water stay cleaner and that animal and plant life will survive and thrive. The more you learn about recycling, the more you’ll appreciate how it can help to ensure that our earth is clean for many generations to come.

Read the rest of this article, by the O.Berk Company, to find games and resources about recycling.





Posted in: Activities, articles, Conservation, Ya'Gotta Travel Blog | Tags: activities, families, guides, recycling, school, scouts, youth