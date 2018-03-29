History of Canada’s Impossible Railway – The Canadian Pacific Railway

Mar 29, 2018 | Ya'Gotta Bob Mar 29, 2018 |









“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”

Flights, Adventures, Cars, Hotels,Trips, Gear and All You Need!

At our Ya’Gotta Adventure Travel Store

Find Local And Regional Business, For Travelers Ya’Gotta Like

The Canadian Pacific Railway company was incorporated in 1881. Its original purpose was the construction of a transcontinental railway, a promise to British Columbia upon its entry into Confederation. The railway — completed in 1885 — connected Eastern Canada to BC and played an important role in the development of the nation. Built in dangerous conditions by thousands of labourers (including 15,000 Chinese temporary workers), the railway facilitated communications and transportation across the country.

Read the complete article from the Canadian Encyclopedia





Posted in: Aboriginal, Alberta, articles, British Columbia, Canada, Destination, General, Historical Places, History, Manitoba, Mountains, Railways, Saskatchewan, Travel, Ya'Gotta Travel Blog | Tags: Chinese Workers, CPR