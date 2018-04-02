When’s the best time to buy a plane ticket?

Apr 2, 2018 | Ya'Gotta Bob Apr 2, 2018 |









“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”

Flights, Adventures, Cars, Hotels,Trips, Gear and All You Need!

At our Ya’Gotta Adventure Travel Store

Find Local And Regional Business, For Travelers Ya’Gotta Like

When it comes to flying on a budget, winging your plans won’t cut it. Travelling takes lots of prep time, and while some frugal flyers try to be stingy once they land, the biggest savings rely on when you choose to fly. Here’s how to nab the perfect vacation without breaking the bank. Have bargain, will travel!

Buy eight weeks in advance

Fifty-four days in advance, to be exact. After analyzing nearly 3 million flights, Cheap Air found the perfect time to book was 54 days before your trip. Miss out on the lucky number? If you buy within the “prime booking window,” which is three weeks to three and a half months in advance, you’ll still be paying a low fare.

Whatever you do, avoid booking when fares are at their steepest: when flights are first announced, and the two weeks right before takeoff.

Read the entire article from CBC’s Hello Goodbye website.

Check for travel deals and outdoors gear, at our Ya’Gotta Adventure Travel Store

Looking For A Travel Writer?





Posted in: articles, Canada, Destination, International, tours, Ya'Gotta Travel Blog | Tags: adventure travel, airfare, airlines, flights, Online shopping, tickets