Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum showcases the riches of nearby fossil bed

In 1972 Al Lakusta went on a hike that changed Alberta.

The science teacher and amateur fossil collector went for a stroll around Pipestone Creek where he stumbled upon one of the densest collections of dinosaur bones on the planet.

Today, the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum stands a short drive from the site of Lakusta’s discovery.

“This year marks the ten-year anniversary of the dinosaur named in Al Lakusta’s honour – Pachyrhinosaurus lakustai,” says Susan Hunter, the museum’s executive director. “There are countless ways in which community members have helped to contribute to this impressive facility.”

The multi-million dollar museum opened in 2015, bringing world-class dinosaur exhibitions to the Town of Wembley, just outside Grande Prairie, Alberta.

The museum’s impactful features are evident from every angle, starting with a striking modernist design that has attracted attention from architectural magazines like AZURE and NUVO. It is designed after the outline of a hadrosaur and was also meant to reflect the rolling prairie landscape of which it is a part. The museum grounds include a large outdoor playground next to the largest licensed patio in the Peace Region. An outdoor prehistoric walk is being developed to add over the coming months.

The interior highlights the area’s rich fossil heritage with state-of-the-art educational and dynamic displays of everything from the fearsome Gorgosaurus – cousin to the more famous T. rex – to the majestic Pachyrhinosaurus lakustai.

The displays also include interactive elements like augmented reality that allows visitors to bring the dinosaur on display “back to life” and a CT scanning machine that gives guests the chance to look inside fossils. Kids can search for bones themselves in mock dig pits.

The museum’s interior also houses the Aykroyd Family Theatre—the only National Geographic-licensed theatre in Canada—which screens films on everything from insects to pterosaurs. The on-site full-scale restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and a wide offering of eats.

Guided tours to the nearby bonebed are available throughout the summer, giving visitors a chance to see in person the site that started it all. In the lab, volunteers are invited to get their hands on real fossils as they help palaeontologists with their research. After some instruction from museum staff, volunteers use the same tools and techniques as palaeontology staff to remove dinosaur bones from their encasing rock and preserve them for future study and display.

For those who have come across a special treasure while outside hiking, popping into a fossil ID session to learn what they’ve found is always interesting.

“Many people are surprised by how easy it is to find dinosaur bones in Alberta,” says Derek Larson, the museum’s assistant curator and palaeontologist. “Whether you are looking for a program for a day, or want to start volunteering at the museum, the public can experience hands-on learning of our prehistoric past and help our researchers at the same time.”

This summer, the museum is launching its “Palaeontologist For A Day” program that offers visitors the chance to join a real dinosaur dig at the Pipestone Creek bonebed.

To learn more, visit dinomuseum.ca.

