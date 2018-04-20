It’s Spring Fundraising Time at CKUA – Alberta’s Musical Gift to The World!

Apr 20, 2018 | Ya'Gotta Bob Apr 20, 2018 |









CKUA broadcasts in the Canadian province of Alberta, the home of Ya’Gotta. They are also online at http://ckua.com and have their Android and Apple apps, for phones and tablets.

On air since 1927, CKUA is listener supported radio and has programing for all tastes, broadcasting from their studios in Edmonton and Calgary .

It’s Spring Fund Raising time at CKUA! Where ever you live, ,in the world, tune in and listen. You’ll find your favourite programs. Next join the CKUA global family, by making a donation. You might win some of the great prizes they are offering. When you make a donation, be sure to request a tune! Actually, because CKUA has an amazing library and has old fashioned announcers…you can make requests anytime.

Ya'Gotta supports CKUA and we'd like you to also!





