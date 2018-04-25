Surviving in the wild: How to build shelter when you can’t get to safety

Apr 25, 2018 | Ya'Gotta Bob Apr 25, 2018 |









“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”

Flights, Adventures, Cars, Hotels,Trips, Gear and All You Need!

At our Ya’Gotta Adventure Travel Store

Find Local And Regional Business, For Travelers Ya’Gotta Like

Wilderness survival experts Zach and Cody show how to create this life-saving structure

Do you have the skills to survive in the woods? That may seem like a scary question, especially if you’re someone who prefers to stay within city limits, but thankfully, wilderness survival experts Zach and Cody have our backs and are here to teach us the basics. In the video, watch them construct a shelter that’ll keep one warm and dry in the event that walking to safety isn’t an option.

Watch the video, get the list of what you need and read more of this article from CBC





Posted in: Activities, articles, campgrounds, camping, Canada, Climbing/Scrambling, Clothing Gear & Equipment, Extreme Sports, General, nature, Outdoors, Seasons, Survival, trails, Trekking, Wildlife | Tags: CBC