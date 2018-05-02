Folk Festival Time is Coming in Western Canada!

May 2, 2018 | Ya'Gotta Bob May 2, 2018 |









“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”

Flights, Adventures, Cars, Hotels,Trips, Gear and All You Need!

At our Ya’Gotta Adventure Travel Store

Find Local And Regional Business, For Travelers Ya’Gotta Like

Late spring marks the beginning on folk and roots music festival season, in western Canada. The festivals range from small community based to large festivals in the major cities. The performers can be regional favourites, touring Canadian acts, as well major international performers.

Some festivals are a camping variety and many provide food vendors. Many have craft tents, where local and traveling artisans sell their goods. There also “merch” tents, where festival goers can purchase cds of music by the performers, festival programs, t-shirts and other “swag”.

Ya’Gotta maintains an extensive list of western Canadian folk music festivals, that travelers and local residents can take in. Many festivals have “early bird” prices for tickets and many sell out. Don’t disappointed, by not buying tickets in advance.

With festivals being held outside, if you plan to attend; be sure to have your supply of tarps to sit (and mark your spot), low back chairs, broad brimmed hats, sunscreen, mosquito repellent, clothes for the temperature change from morning to night, appropriate footwear and unfortunately rain gear (jackets, pants and boots). Check out our Ya’Gotta Adventure Travel Store, for the previously mentioned gear.

One of the best sources, about the status of festivals and tickets, particularly in Alberta, is our listener supported CKUA radio network, that you can listen to online.

Western Canada also has many great blues, jazz and ethnic music festivals. Many of those are noted in the major centre destination, feature articles on Ya’Gotta.





Posted in: Alberta, articles, Arts, British Columbia, Calgary, campgrounds, Canada, Canmore, Clothing Gear & Equipment, crafts, Destination, Drumheller, Edmonton, festival, gift shops, Hostels, Hotels, Kananaskis, Live Music, Manitoba, Mountains, Music, Northwest Territories, Outdoors, Peace Country, Pubs, regional attractions, Restaurants, Saskatchewan, shopping, souvenirs, Summer, Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Whitehouse, Winnipeg, Ya'Gotta Travel Blog, Yellowknife, Yukon | Tags: family events