How can you protect yourself from mosquito bites?

May 4, 2018 |
Ya'Gotta Bob
“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”
Flights, Adventures, Cars, Hotels,Trips, Gear and All You Need!
At our Ya’Gotta Adventure Travel Store
Find Local And Regional Business, For Travelers Ya’Gotta Like
In most parts of Canada, mosquitoes are common from May to September. Mosquitoes can bite at any time of the day, but they tend to be more active between dusk and dawn. If you can, limit your outdoor activities as much as possible during this time.
You can also take the following steps to protect yourself:
- Use a fly swatter to kill mosquitoes in the home.
- Use an approved insect repellent with a PCP registration number on the label.
- Read and follow all label directions.
- Wear loose clothes made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from your skin, such as nylon or polyester.
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure. Also use netting to protect infants when outdoors.
- Wear long pants and sleeves as well as shoes and socks. You should do this if you’re going to be outside when mosquitoes are most active.
- Fix or replace old and torn screens in doors, windows and vents. Inspect all other possible access points into your home and fix as needed.
Read more about mosquitoes from Health Canada
Posted in: Activities, Alberta, articles, British Columbia, campgrounds, camping, Canada, Clothing Gear & Equipment, Cycling, Destination, Fall, festival, forests, General, hiking, Manitoba, Mountains, nature, Northwest Territories, Outdoors, Rivers, Saskatchewan, Seasons, shopping, Spring, Summer, Survival, trails, Travel, Trekking, Uncategorized, Wildlife, Ya'Gotta Travel Blog, Yukon | Tags: adults, babies, bites, children, family, infants, insect, kids, mosquitoes, repellant, seniors, toddlers
Comments are closed.