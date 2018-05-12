Western Canada’s Established Trails

May 12, 2018 | Ya'Gotta Bob May 12, 2018 |









“Before long Red River carts, and later wagons and coaches, were crisscrossing the prairies on a number of well-established, and often ancient, trails. Rivers were the major obstacle on the plains and in the parklands, and routes between fording places, once discovered, were used again and again. For example, the Grouard-Peace River Trail followed an older Aboriginal trail mapped by David Thompson as early as 1803. It connected the post at Lesser Slave Lake with Peace River Crossing. The Carlton Trail ran from Fort Garry to Fort Edmonton. First used in the 1820s, by the 1870s it was a major route linking a series of posts including Forts Ellice, Carlton, and Pitt with Edmonton and Winnipeg. In southern Alberta the Whoop-Up Trail linked a series of whiskey trade posts with Fort Benton on the Missouri River. This trail also paralleled an ancient Aboriginal trail, and was eventually extended north from what became Lethbridge to Fort MacLeod and Calgary. Other significant trails, including the Athabasca, Edson, Edmonton-Calgary, and Lord Lorne Trails, are illustrated on this map.”

Thanks to Michif Cultural Connections Company for providing this link!

