Alberta now has world’s largest expanse of protected boreal forest

May 17, 2018 | Ya'Gotta Bob May 17, 2018 |









“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”

Flights, Adventures, Cars, Hotels,Trips, Gear and All You Need!

At our Ya’Gotta Adventure Travel Store

Find Local And Regional Business, For Travelers Ya’Gotta Like

Alberta is now home to the largest area of protected boreal forest in the world, following an announcement Tuesday that set aside more than 13,600 square kilometres of land across much of northeast Alberta.

The provincial and federal governments, the Tallcree First Nation, oilsands giant Syncrude and the Nature Conservancy of Canada announced the creation of new protected areas at a news conference in Edmonton.

“It is very rare that you can announce a protected area network that is globally significant in such incredible size,” said Bob Demulder, the NCC’s regional vice-president for the Alberta region. “These things don’t happen very often.”

The province will formally establish four new parks — Kazan, Richardson, Dillon River and Birch River — and expand the Birch Mountains Wildland Provincial Park.

Read the complete story from CBC

Read about Ya’Gotta’s adventure travel destinations in Alberta, Canada.





Posted in: Alberta, Canada, Conservation, Destination, Fall, forests, General, nature, Outdoors, Rivers, Seasons, Spring, Summer, Travel, Wildlife, Winter, Ya'Gotta Travel Blog