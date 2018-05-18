April 2018 Top 30 Ya’Gotta Western Canada Adventure Travel Destinations

May 18, 2018 |




The following are the top 30 destinations, visited in April 2018, for western Canadian adventure, history and tourist attractions. Visit yagotta.ca to find more great destinations and activities for your 2018 Summer vacations and treks, that are great for all ages and families.

  1. West Kootenays – Mountains, Ghost Towns, Hot Springs and Lake Ferry Crossings
  2. Drumheller – Centre of The Alberta Badlands
  3. Weird and Wonderful Spruce Woods Provincial Park
  4. Queen Elizabeth II Highway – Calgary To Edmonton
  5. The Canadian Rockies – Banff to Jasper & The Icefields Parkway
  6. Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Sand Dunes
  7. French History of the Edmonton Area
  8. Camrose Alberta’s Rose City
  9. Jasper – The Best of The Canadian Rockies!
  10. Take an Alberta Round-Trip Canadian Rocky Mountain Vacation This Summer
  11. Dinosaurs of Grande Prairie’s “River of Death”
  12. Southern Alberta’s Cowboy Country
  13. The Crowsnest – A Southern B.C./Alberta Mountain Pass
  14. Follow The Hanson Lake Road to Family Vacation Adventures
  15. North Saskatchewan River – Route of The Fur Trade
  16. Lesser Slave Lake – Centre of Alberta’s North
  17. Manitou Beach/Watrous, Saskatchewan
  18. Moose Jaw’s Secret Underground World
  19. Hinton & Area – Gateway To The Canadian Rockies
  20. Cypress Hills Inter-Provincial Park – An Ice Age Island
  21. David Thompson – A Fur Trade Route To The Mountains
  22. Banff – Canada’s First National Park
  23. Edmonton – Gateway To The North!
  24. British Columbia’s Three Trans-Canada Highway National Parks
  25. Grande Cache and Willmore Wilderness Park
  26. Yellowknife – Diamond Capital of North America
  27. Medicine Hat Aboriginal Tourism, History, Culture and Gateway to The Cypress Hills
  28. Kootenay National Park – An Original Not To Be Missed!
  29. Dawson City – Centre of The Klondike Gold Rush
  30. Alaska Cruises, The Westcoast Ocean Route To The Yukon

Ya’Gotta has destination articles for the western Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. We also have destination articles about the Northwest Territories and the Yukon Territory, in northern Canada.

