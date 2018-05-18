April 2018 Top 30 Ya’Gotta Western Canada Adventure Travel Destinations

May 18, 2018 |
The following are the top 30 destinations, visited in April 2018, for western Canadian adventure, history and tourist attractions. Visit yagotta.ca to find more great destinations and activities for your 2018 Summer vacations and treks, that are great for all ages and families.
- West Kootenays – Mountains, Ghost Towns, Hot Springs and Lake Ferry Crossings
- Drumheller – Centre of The Alberta Badlands
- Weird and Wonderful Spruce Woods Provincial Park
- Queen Elizabeth II Highway – Calgary To Edmonton
- The Canadian Rockies – Banff to Jasper & The Icefields Parkway
- Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Sand Dunes
- French History of the Edmonton Area
- Camrose Alberta’s Rose City
- Jasper – The Best of The Canadian Rockies!
- Take an Alberta Round-Trip Canadian Rocky Mountain Vacation This Summer
- Dinosaurs of Grande Prairie’s “River of Death”
- Southern Alberta’s Cowboy Country
- The Crowsnest – A Southern B.C./Alberta Mountain Pass
- Follow The Hanson Lake Road to Family Vacation Adventures
- North Saskatchewan River – Route of The Fur Trade
- Lesser Slave Lake – Centre of Alberta’s North
- Manitou Beach/Watrous, Saskatchewan
- Moose Jaw’s Secret Underground World
- Hinton & Area – Gateway To The Canadian Rockies
- Cypress Hills Inter-Provincial Park – An Ice Age Island
- David Thompson – A Fur Trade Route To The Mountains
- Banff – Canada’s First National Park
- Edmonton – Gateway To The North!
- British Columbia’s Three Trans-Canada Highway National Parks
- Grande Cache and Willmore Wilderness Park
- Yellowknife – Diamond Capital of North America
- Medicine Hat Aboriginal Tourism, History, Culture and Gateway to The Cypress Hills
- Kootenay National Park – An Original Not To Be Missed!
- Dawson City – Centre of The Klondike Gold Rush
- Alaska Cruises, The Westcoast Ocean Route To The Yukon
Ya’Gotta has destination articles for the western Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. We also have destination articles about the Northwest Territories and the Yukon Territory, in northern Canada.
