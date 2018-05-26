SaskPower Windscape Kite Festival – Swift Current Saskatchewan

May 26, 2018 | Ya'Gotta Bob May 26, 2018 |









“Adventure Tourism Information About Places Ya’Gotta Go To!”

Flights, Adventures, Cars, Hotels,Trips, Gear and All You Need!

At our Ya’Gotta Adventure Travel Store

Find Local And Regional Business, For Travelers Ya’Gotta Like

The SaskPower Windscape Kite Festival welcomes an impressive cast of Celebrity Kite Flyers each year to present an incredible array of kites against the beautiful Saskatchewan sky. Over 40 national and international stars of kite performing and kite-making annually attend Windscape, most of whom have flown at some of the most prestigious and largest festivals in the world.

Along with the fantastic lineup of kite artist and flyers, the SaskPower Windscape Kite Festival features a wide variety of activated for children and families. The TD Bank Children’s Tent offers many opportunities to keep kids of all ages entertained and engaged. There is a bubble station, balloon sculpting, a straw bale maze, a “Flying Dragon” booth and face-painting offered to people of all ages. The most popular activity at Windscape is the Kite Building Workshops, where everyone can create a custom made kite. With the assistance of skilled volunteers, both children and adults can construct a simple sled or bird-shaped kite guaranteed to fly.

There is no admission to come and enjoy the SaskPower Windscape Kite Festival, and visitors receive a free festival program and passport upon arrival. There is plenty to do at Windscape, but it is still recommended to take the time to sit back and enjoy the sky filled with colour and characters. Bring a chair and join Swift Current in watching the parade of interesting kite performances and artistic masterpieces as they take over the vast Saskatchewan skies.

Find great destinations in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan that Ya’Gotta visit!





Posted in: Activities, articles, Attractions, Canada, crafts, Destination, Family, festival, Food, Kite Flying, Outdoors, Prairies, Saskatchewan, Seasons, Summer, Travel, Uncategorized