Travel through time, together: Fort Walsh

Step back in time to the 1870s and discover life at a working fort in the spectacular Cypress Hills during the lawless time of rotgut whiskey runners. Imagine the scarlet serge-clad North West Mounted Police (NWMP) marching across the prairies, hear Metis legends handed down through generations, learn traditional crafts and skills and uncover the history of Canada’s part in the aftermath of the Battle of Little Big Horn. Test your bartering skills at the new trading post and Metis cabins, walk the new interpretive walking trail or hike the new backcountry route. Find the Parks Canada Red Chairs. Don’t miss the Xplorers Program for Kids.

