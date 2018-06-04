Alberta’s Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park

Jun 4, 2018 | Ya'Gotta Bob Jun 4, 2018 |









Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park protect valuable watersheds and habitat for more than 200 rare species such as whitebark and limber pine, Jones’ columbine, dwarf alpine poppy, grizzly bear, wolverine, westslope cutthroat trout and harlequin duck. Sharing borders with the Waterton Biosphere Reserve to the east, Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park World Heritage Site to the south, the Crowsnest Pass to the north, and British Columbia’s Flathead River Valley to the west, the Castle parks are linked by wildlife corridors and are an essential part of the Crown of the Continent ecosystem.

Read more about Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park, from Alberta Parks

