Churchill canoe adventure

Churchill River Saskatchewan

Test the waters

The mighty Churchill River crosses Saskatchewan’s north, challenging you with exhilarating whitewater and a journey that flows through history. The natural beauty has the power to inspire, and to push you further than you’ve ever been.

Not sure where to start?

What pathways will you follow? How far will you go? What should you pack? The twists and turns of an adventure this epic will keep you on your toes, challenging your mind, body and soul. Here are some tips from adventure writers to help you plan, and to help you prepare for the surprises.

Continue your exploring throughout Northern Saskatchewan – a nature lover’s dream. Surrounded by winding rivers, clear lakes, and beckoning trails, Lac La Ronge Provincial Park is full of adventure for the whole family.

Read the complete article, about the Churchill River from Tourism Saskatchewan.

Find great destinations, in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, Ya'Gotta visit!





